Ingram departure frees up loan signing space for Cobblers boss Hasselbaink

Boss Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink says Matt Ingram’s return to return to Queens Park Rangers has freed up a space to allow him to make a loan move for an outfield player.

The termination of the goalkeeper’s season-long loan on Monday, with Richard O’Donnell being signed on a two-and-a-half year deal from Rotherham United, means the Cobblers now have only four loan players on their books.

Matt has done really well, but my hand was forced a little bit because I didn’t really want to send him back. He was a loan player, and I think we can use that loan better in another position Cobblers boss Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink

They are Matt Grimes from Swansea City, Chris Long from Burnley, Regan Poole from Manchester United and Hildeberto Pereira from Legia Warsaw.

Footbal League clubs are allowed to field five loan players in any matchday squad, and Hasselbaink says he felt having a goalkeeper as one of those was not the best use of the system.

“Matt has done really well, but my hand was forced a little bit because I didn’t really want to send him back,” said the Cobblers boss of the player brought in on the final day of the summer transfer window.

“He was a loan player, and I think we can use that loan better in another position, but only if I could get another goalkeeper in on a permanent deal.

“Luckily we could do that with Richard O’Donnell, who has a lot of experience, knows the league and is very happy to come here. I think he will be a great addition, and it that way it was a no brainer.

“It was a pity to see Matt go, because he was very good in the group, and very well liked, but we are looking to improve the squad all over, and I think with Richard coming in we have done good business, with his experience.

“And now I have another loan that I can bring in, who can hopefully make the difference on the pitch.”

Hasselbaink is still working hard to bring in the players that he believes will strengthen his team, and one of the new arrivals can now be a loan signing.