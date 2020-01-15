'Incredible' Cobblers fans are giving players 'a big lift'

Cobblers striker Vadaine Oliver has described what it was like to play in front of the club's 'incredible' support in successive away games at Burton Albion and Salford City.

Nearly 1,500 supporters headed up the M1 to watch Town defeat Burton in the FA Cup third-round before just over 1,000 did double the distance when their side beat Salford the following weekend.

Players and manager have been united in their appreciation of the support they receive and Oliver wants it to continue for the rest of the season.

"I thank the fans dearly for their support and it 100 per cent makes a difference," he said. "When you see our away attendances, it's unbelievable and has given us a big lift.

"When we played at Salford it was almost as if we were the home team just thanks to the fans alone - they were incredible.

"If they can keep that up, hopefully it'll help us on the pitch because it has done so far and it's been massive for us.

"I can't remember them being quiet for one bit of the game against Burton and that really gives you a drive."

Cobblers return to the PTS Stadium to face Morecambe on Saturday and Oliver hopes the fantastic away support translates into home games.

"I said earlier in the season that we wanted to make our home ground a fortress and with the fans onside I think we've done that," he added.

"People don't want to come to us but we've also gone away and taken over away grounds, which is remarkable. If we can keep that up it'll hopefully make us a successful team."

Fellow striker Andy Williams had the honour of scoring the winner goal just yards away from the visiting fans at Moor Lane.

He said: "The away fans are always the loudest and the liveliest and they pay a lot of money to come and watch us play.

"It's great to give them something back by scoring in front of them and they were going just as mental as all the lads on the pitch.

"It's great share those moments right next to them and at the end as well you go over to clap and appreciate their support and they're still all there singing and enjoying it. Hopefully they had a fun journey home!"