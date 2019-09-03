IN PICTURES: Every Cobblers in and out of a hectic summer transfer window

But surely the summer of 2019 has to go down as the busiest of the lot, with manager Keith Curle completely overhauling the Town squad.

There have been a total of 28 transactions involving Cobblers players, with 14 of last season's squad heading for the exit door, and 14 coming in the other way.

The latest business was done on Monday's transfer deadline day.

First up, Joe Bunney became departure number 14 as his contract being was cancelled by mutual consent, freeing him up to sign for Sky Bet League One side Bolton Wanderers.

And then, just to even things up, there was signing number 14 as well, with former AFC Wimbledon winger Egli Kaja the latest to sign up for Curle's Cobblers revolition.

So, with the transfer window now closed, we thought we would wrap up the club's summer business, listing all of the deals that have taken place, and where possible tell you exactly what those 14 players who left the club are up to now.

We will also highlight the 14 new signings that have come in, and it is worth remembering there may be more business done on this front yet.

That's because although the transfer window is closed, and there can be no more transfers or loan deals, clubs are allowed to sign unattached players who are out of contract.

Curle has hinted he will be utilising that market, so it is going to be a case of watch this space!



OUT - John-Joe O'Toole 2016 title winner John-Joe O'Toole turned down a new Town deal and joined Burton Albion

OUT - Ash Taylor Transfer-listed at the end of last season, the central defender returned north of the border to Aberdeen on a free transfer

OUT - David Buchanan The club captain was released at the end of the season after four years service. Has signed for National League side Chesterfield

OUT - Shay Facey Right-back Shay Facey was released by Keith Curle. He has signed for Walsall, but has yet to play for his new club

