IN PICTURES: Cobblers turn on the style to sink high-flying Plymouth

After disappointing defeats to Walsall and Macclesfield Town, it was a first home win of the campaign for Keith Curle's men, who have moved up to 17th place in Sky Bet League Two.

Town created by the far the best chances in an excellent performance against a classy Plymouth outfit.

They went 1-0 up through Ryan Watson's penalty, before Joe Riley levelled for the visitors, drilling a free-kick from 20 yards under the jumping defensive wall and into the bottom corner.

The Cobblers were soon back in front though, with Andy Williams sliding in at the far post to bundle in Sam Hoskins' right-wing cross.

The same pair combined before the break to put the home side 3-1 in front, Williams' volley from Hoskins' outswinging cross going straight into the ground, with the high bounce deceiving Argyle keeper Alex Palmer as the ball looped over him and into the net.

Plymouth controlled plenty of possession in the second half, but they lacked any sort of cutting edge, and it was Palmer who was much the busier of the goalkeepers, although David Cornell did pull off one stunning save to deny George Cooper in the closing stages.

Town could and should have extended their lead, but it stayed 3-1 much to the delight of the home supporters.

Photographer Pete Norton was at the PTS on Saturday to capture the action, and you can see a selection of his images here.

The Cobblers are now just three points behind sixth-placed Argyle in the league two table, and four points off the top three.

Curle's men return to action on Tuesday night when they host old rivals Peterborough United in the Leasing.com Trophy at the PTS (ko 7.30pm).

