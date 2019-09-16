IN PICTURES: Cobblers too good for previously unbeaten Newport County

The south Wales side arrived at the PTS Academy Stadium unbeaten this season, and sitting second in the Sky Bet League Two table.

They hadn't lost a league game since their 1-0 defeat to the Cobblers at the PTS on March 12, a 17-match streak without defeat.

But they were to suffer yet more misery at Sixfields as they succumbed to a sixth straight defeat at the stadium.

Andy Williams and Sam Hoskins were the goalscorers, as Keith Curle's men secured a deserved victory.

The win was a fitting tribute to the memory of club president Bob Church, who passed away last week.

There was a touching minute's applause in his memory prior to kick-off, with the Cobblers players also wearing black armbands.

The Cobblers are back in league two action on Tuesday night when they travel to bottom-of-the-table Stevenage (ko 7.45pm).

