The south Wales side arrived at the PTS Academy Stadium unbeaten this season, and sitting second in the Sky Bet League Two table.
They hadn't lost a league game since their 1-0 defeat to the Cobblers at the PTS on March 12, a 17-match streak without defeat.
But they were to suffer yet more misery at Sixfields as they succumbed to a sixth straight defeat at the stadium.
Andy Williams and Sam Hoskins were the goalscorers, as Keith Curle's men secured a deserved victory.
The win was a fitting tribute to the memory of club president Bob Church, who passed away last week.
There was a touching minute's applause in his memory prior to kick-off, with the Cobblers players also wearing black armbands.
The Cobblers are back in league two action on Tuesday night when they travel to bottom-of-the-table Stevenage (ko 7.45pm).
IN PICTURES: Cobblers too good for previously unbeaten Newport County
