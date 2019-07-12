IN PICTURES: Cobblers in Spain... with added supporters!

Fans who had travelled to Spain were allowed into the Pinatar Arena complex in Murcia to watch two open training sessions, and some of them even turned up with their Keith Curle hats on!
The Cobblers players continued their pre-season training camp in Spain on Thursday, and were watched by travelling supporters.
