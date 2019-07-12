The Cobblers supporters and players get together for a team group

IN PICTURES: Cobblers in Spain... with added supporters!

The Cobblers players continued their pre-season training camp in Spain on Thursday, and were watched by travelling supporters.

Fans who had travelled to Spain were allowed into the Pinatar Arena complex in Murcia to watch two open training sessions, and some of them even turned up with their Keith Curle hats on!

Cobblers fans, Keith Curle, and Keith Curle hats...
Cobblers fans, Keith Curle, and Keith Curle hats...
