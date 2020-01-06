IN PICTURES: Burton Albion 2 Cobblers 4 - Town turn on the style in FA Cup classic

The win sees Town into the last 32 of the FA Cup for the first time since 2004, and they will be keeping their fingers crossed for a plum tie when the fourth round draw is made on Monday evening.
The Cobblers turned the form book upside down as they beat Sky Bet League One side Burton Albion 4-2 on Sunday.
