IN PICTURES: Burton Albion 2 Cobblers 4 - Town turn on the style in FA Cup classic

The Cobblers turned the form book upside down as they beat Sky Bet League One side Burton Albion 4-2 on Sunday.

The win sees Town into the last 32 of the FA Cup for the first time since 2004, and they will be keeping their fingers crossed for a plum tie when the fourth round draw is made on Monday evening.

