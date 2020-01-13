The Cobblers fans enjoyed their day out at Salford City (Pictures: Pete Norton)

IN PICTURES: Another brilliant away day for the Cobblers and their fantastic supporters

For the second week in a row, the Cobblers were cheered to a crucial victory by a travelling army of more than 1,000 supporters.

Following on from the 4-2 FA Cup third round win at Burton Albion, Keith Curle's men travelled to Salford City and claimed a crucial 2-1 Sky Bet League Two victory.
More than 1,000 Town supporters made the trip to Greater Manchester for what was the club's first visit to the Peninsula Stadium, and they were rewarded for their efforts.
Salford went into a 1-0 lead on 20 minutes through Jack Baldwin, but Sam Hoskins levelled the scores before the break.
Kicking towards the massed ranks of Cobblers fans in the second half, Town won it thanks to a clinical strike from Andy Williams.
Photographer Pete Norton was, as always, at the game on Saturday, and captured these great images.

Sam Hoskins celebrates his goal
Andy Williams celebrates firing the Cobblers 2-1 ahead
The packed away end at the Peninsula Stadium
More than 1,000 Cobblers fans made the trip to the north west
