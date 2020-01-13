IN PICTURES: Another brilliant away day for the Cobblers and their fantastic supporters

Following on from the 4-2 FA Cup third round win at Burton Albion, Keith Curle's men travelled to Salford City and claimed a crucial 2-1 Sky Bet League Two victory.

More than 1,000 Town supporters made the trip to Greater Manchester for what was the club's first visit to the Peninsula Stadium, and they were rewarded for their efforts.

Salford went into a 1-0 lead on 20 minutes through Jack Baldwin, but Sam Hoskins levelled the scores before the break.

Kicking towards the massed ranks of Cobblers fans in the second half, Town won it thanks to a clinical strike from Andy Williams.

Photographer Pete Norton was, as always, at the game on Saturday, and captured these great images.

Sam Hoskins celebrates his goal Pete Norton Getty Buy a Photo

Andy Williams celebrates firing the Cobblers 2-1 ahead Pete Norton Getty Buy a Photo

The packed away end at the Peninsula Stadium Pete Norton 0 Buy a Photo

More than 1,000 Cobblers fans made the trip to the north west Pete Norton Getty Buy a Photo

View more