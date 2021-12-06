Impressive clean sheet haul, set-piece prowess and passing woes - ten interesting statistics from Cobblers' season so far.

But what has underpinned their strong start to the campaign? And where can they still improve? From defensive solidity to impressive individual performances, here are 10 notable statistics from the season so far...
1. 10 - Keeping it clean
Cobblers have more clean sheets than any other League Two team this season and the joint-most across the whole EFL, level with Bournemouth, Birmingham and Rotherham.
2. 22 - Fortress Sixfields
Cobblers have recorded the highest number of home wins (seven) and home points (22) in League Two this season, the fourth best record across the EFL.
3. 123 - Pressing high
Jon Brady's desire to press high and play with energy is borne out in the statistics. His team have won possession back in the opposition's third and started an attack 123 times this season, the third highest figure in League Two.
4. 184 - Nullifying the opposition
Cobblers have conceded 184 shots on their goal this season, according to Opta. Only Leyton Orient (161) can boast a lower figure in League Two.