'I was just so in the moment!' - Pollock treasures his first Cobblers goal (includes highlights)

The smile hardly left Scott Pollock's face as he struggled to put into words the feeling of notching his first goal in senior football, scored for his hometown club, after Tuesday's 2-0 victory at Carlisle United.

Pollock, who rose to prominence at Hashtag United before coming through the ranks via Northampton's education programme last season, partnered another homegrown midfielder in Shaun McWilliams on his first league start of the season at Brunton Park.

And the 18-year-old rose to the occasion brilliantly, not only performing impressively but also scoring the crucial first goal of the evening when lashing an instinctive first-time shot into the net, via the crossbar, on 54 minutes.

"I was just so in the moment," he said afterwards. "I played a through ball to Willo and landed on the second ball and just sort of hit it with my left.

"I was hoping it would go in at the near post and luckily it did so and I was absolutely buzzing for the team and also to get the win at the end.

"It's not a feeling you can replicate. I was just so happy for everything. I've made good progress and that was the icing on the cake to top it off."

Pollock only started at Brunton Park after veteran midfielder Alan McCormack, almost twice his age, went down with illness the day before the game.

"I found out I was starting on Monday due to Macca's illness so I knew one of me or Shaun would come in but in the end it turned out to be both," he added.

"I was just delighted to get some more minutes on the pitch for the first-team and now I'll keep trying my best. Hopefully I can stay in the squad and I'm looking forward to playing more."

Starting alongside his friend and fellow local boy McWilliams only made it sweeter for Pollock, who was serenaded by chants of 'one of our own' by the 176 travelling fans both after his goal and at full-time.

"It's great to hear that," he continued. "Me and Shauny both came through the youth system so it's amazing to start together and it shows the club is developing really well.

"I'm grateful for how many fans came up and supported us. They're always great and the win is for all of them."