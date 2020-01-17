'I play every game as if it's my last' - Oliver says boss Curle has made him more 'hungry'

A striker who hasn't scored in eight games might normally find himself under pressure but Vadaine Oliver has become so fundamental to the way Cobblers play that very few are questioning his place in the team.

The 28-year-old was slow out of the blocks after signing for Northampton in the summer but in recent weeks he's almost made himself undroppable, starting nine of the last 10 league games compared to two of the first 17.

With his imposing presence, aerial prowess and physical strength, Oliver is a nightmare for opposition teams to defend against and has become a focal point for the Cobblers in attack.

And he believes his excellent form is largely down to manager Keith Curle.

"I think the credit goes to the gaffer because he's given me that hunger," he said. "He's the right manager for me.

"Just working with him on a day-to-day basis and the other staff as well has really benefited me.

"At he start of the season there were times where I felt I deserved a run in the team but he held me back and that just made me want it even more.

"By keeping me out at the beginning of the season and not just giving me game-time because I've done alright, he's given me that hunger.

"I've obviously got my run now and I play every game as if it's my last."

Oliver would ideally like to add to his four goals this season but as long as he's contributing to winning performances, he's just pleased to be playing his part.

"I'd like to score a few more goals and I've had opportunities but that'll come," he added.

"I know every week I've got to be on top form and if I don't perform, I might be out of the team and I don't want that.

I'm just trying to give it everything I've got and I think the team has benefited from it and I feel I've benefited from playing with the players around me and we're doing well."