'I'm loving it here!' - Skipper Goode 'enjoying it massively' at Cobblers as he vows to see the job through

Captain Charlie Goode says he came to the Cobblers 'to do a job' and win promotion after playing down any notion that he could be lured away from the club during this month's transfer window.

Goode spent the second half of last season on loan at the Cobblers from Scunthorpe United and the move was made permanent in the summer.

He was also handed the captain's armband by manager Keith Curle and has become an integral figure as Town try to win promotion out of League Two this season.

Such is the way Goode has impressed, he was even named in some people's 'team of the decade' for the 2010s despite not yet making 50 appearances for the club.

"To have only been here for a short amount of time and be put in teams of the decade and stuff like that is a great achievement," said the 24-year-old. "I'm proud of that.

"I've been in the professional game for a few years now but up until I came to this club I don't think I've quite shown what I'm all about.

"Since I came here I think I've really shown that and the fans, the club and everyone has really taken to me so I've enjoyed it massively.

"They're seeing the best of me and I just want to be successful and try to help the club get promotion."

There has been nothing to suggest Goode will leave the club this month but it wouldn't be a surprise if clubs from higher divisions are monitoring his impressive progress.

However, the captain is an influential member of Town's promotion push and he's determined to complete the job he's started

"I've come here to do a job and that job started at the beginning of the season and it was to get promoted," he added.

"That won't change as long as I'm here. I'm loving it, I love everyone around the place and it's great to be part of it, especially when you get good results."