Hurst says Scunthorpe must be at their best to beat Cobblers as United's injury woes return

Scunthorpe United manager Paul Hurst is once again battling something of an injury crisis with up to six players ruled out of Saturday's Sky Bet League Two game against Northampton.

United were ravaged by injuries earlier in the campaign and lost six of their first seven games but they looked to be getting things back on track as players gradually returned to fitness.

However, Hurst revealed this week he has some new injury concerns. Jordan Hallam and John McAtee remain out while James Perch and Ryan Colclough both came off last week against Plymouth and Jamie Ward is still struggling with illness.

"We have six lads missing from the game and a couple probably back as well, so it’s almost balancing itself out in terms of options," said Hurst.

“We’ve also had a bit of illness again, but we’re pretty much clear in my mind in the way I’d like to go, but we’ll have to check that I’m able to do so ahead of Saturday.”

Scunthorpe are third-from-bottom in League Two and have only won win all season ahead of tomorrow's game against the Cobblers at Glanford Park.

Hurst added: “Keith (Curle) has been there a little while now and brought a lot of players in during the summer to put his stamp on it.

"He’s spoken about challenging for that top seven and being in with a shout of promotion.

"They’ve had some very good results, and one or two they won’t have been as pleased with, but they certainly have some good experienced players in there.

“They have some good players and certainly a threat at the top end of the pitch in Sam Hoskins, Andy Williams, Nicky Adams - lads who have been there and done it. We know we’re going to have to be at our best.”