How much Cobblers, Birmingham City, Huddersfield and every other League One club spent on agent fees

By James Heneghan
Published 14th Apr 2025, 16:07 BST
Updated 14th Apr 2025, 16:24 BST
The FA have revealed the full list of agent fees paid by clubs between February 2024 and February 2025.

League One clubs spent a total of £7,582,927 on agents across that period, compared to £5,230,033 from the previous 12 months. For context, Championship clubs spent £63,201,447 and League Two clubs £ 2,740,669. The full list, including Northampton Town, can be found below...

£1,160,403

1. Huddersfield Town

£1,160,403 Photo: Ed Sykes

£784,535

2. Wrexham

£784,535 Photo: George Wood

£589,728

3. Birmingham City

£589,728 Photo: Matthew Lewis

£471,992

4. Bolton Wanderers

£471,992 Photo: Michael Steele

