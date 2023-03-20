News you can trust since 1931
Northampton Town's best ever finish was 21st in the old First Division in the 1965/66 season. They boosted their hopes of a return to the third tier with victory at the weekend.
How an alternative League Two table looks based on every club's BEST EVER league finish - and where Northampton Town, Tranmere Rovers, Walsall, Newport County and Colchester United rank - picture gallery

One of the many beauties of football is the league system which allows for fairytale rises up the ladder and depressing spirals the other way.

Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill
Published 20th Mar 2023, 12:02 GMT

Unlike American sports our clubs can rise all the way to the big leagues with hard work, good management and investment, a good youth academy or perhaps a bit of all the ingredients.

Of course neglect or a change in fortunes can result in a fall back down. It is perhaps hard to imagine for the younger generation that the likes of Swindon Town and Carlisle United once played top flight football.

In fact there are six current League Two sides who once played top flight football, with another nine clubs once reaching what is now the Championship and just three never playing higher than League Two.

Here is how the league would look based on every club’s highest ever finish.

Fifth in the First Division - 1910/11 season.

1. Bradford City

Fifth in the First Division - 1910/11 season. Photo: Chris Holloway

5th in the First Division in the 1934/35 season.

2. Grimsby Town

5th in the First Division in the 1934/35 season. Photo: Joe Portlock

21st First Division in the 1965/66 season.

3. Northampton Town

21st First Division in the 1965/66 season. Photo: Pete Norton

22nd in the First Division in the 1962/63 season.

4. Leyton Orient

22nd in the First Division in the 1962/63 season. Photo: Pete Norton:

