But just how different would the current League Two table look if it merged with the National League clubs and was based on each club’s record home attendance?
Using home games only, in all competitions, we have brought you the answers.
Give us your thoughts via our social media channels.
1. Notts County - 47,310
47,310 watched Notts lose 1–0 to York City in the FA Cup Sixth Round on 12 March 1955.
Photo: Laurence Griffiths
2. Bradford City - 39,146
Bradford's record crowd is 39,146 on 11 March 1911 against Burnley during the club's FA Cup winning run. It is the longest surviving attendance record at any league ground in the country.
Photo: Chris Holloway
3. Doncaster Rovers - 37,099
37,099 against Hull City in Division Three (North) remains Doncaster's record crowd. It was set on 2nd October 1948.
Photo: Getty Images
4. Altrincham FC - 35,530
Altrincham had a crowd of 35,530 v Everton in the FA Cup on 7 January 1975.
Photo: Clive Brunskill