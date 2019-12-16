Hoskins will claim winning goal against Rovers as his own

Cobblers forward Sam Hoskins will do everything he can to try and claim Saturday's winning goal against Forest Green Rovers as his own.

The goal came on the cusp of half-time when Hoskins challenged for Nicky Adams' corner alongside Charlie Goode and Rovers defender Matt Mills in the six-yard box.

Hoskins ran away celebrating and pointed to his right foot to indicate he got a touch on the ball, but while video replays of the goal are not clear, the last touch appears to come off Mills.

The Town forward will claim it as his goal though, which would make him the club's top scorer this season with seven goals in all competitions.

He said: "I'm going to claim it! I definitely touched the ball but I asked the analyst at half-time and he said it might go down as an own goal.

"But I definitely got a touch on the cross so I'll try and claim it."

That was the second time in the game Hoskins had threatened from a corner after he earlier glanced a header just wide of the far post.

"When I headed it I thought it was in to be honest," he added. "Vadaine (Oliver) was at the back post and he said he thought it was going in otherwise he would have touched it.

"It's one of those things but it didn't really matter at the end of the day because we did score and got all three points."

Saturday's win was Cobblers' sixth in a row at home and also their sixth victory in their last eight league games.

"We want to try and win every game if we can but football doesn't work like that," Hoskins continued.

"But it's important to make our ground a hard place to come to and that's six wins on the bounce at home so teams will be looking at us and thinking they don't really want to play here.

"We've got to keep that up now but it's credit to the lads and everyone in terms of how we bounced back - hopefully we can push on next week."