Holding in line to feature for Arsenal against Cobblers in EFL Trophy

Centre-back Rob Holding is in line to play for Arsenal U21s against the Cobblers in tonight's Leasing.com Trophy encounter at the PTS Stadium.

The 23-year-old former Bolton Wanderers defender, who signed for the Gunners in 2016, suffered a ruptured anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee last December and has yet to return to first-team action.

But he played the full 90 minutes for Arsenal U23s against Everton last Friday and is set to continue his return to fitness against Northampton on Tuesday night.

The Arsenal team will otherwise be made up of academy prospects, such as highly-rated midfielder Emile Smith Rowe and forwards Bukayo Saka and Folarin Balogun.

Arsenal made their debut in the EFL Trophy last season when they qualified from the group stage before being knocked out by eventual champions Portsmouth in the next round.

They have been drawn in Southern Group H for this year's competition, alongside Northampton, Cambridge United and Peterborough United.

Possible Arsenal team (4-3-3): Hilson, Swanson, Holding, Clarke, Bola, Burton, Smith Rowe, John-Jules, Saka, Balogun, Coyle. Tonight's game kicks-off at 7.30pm.