The Cobblers players celebrate Chris Lines' first-half penalty (Pictures: Pete Norton)

Highs and lows at the PTS... Cobblers 2 Crawley Town 2 in pictures

The Cobblers supporters were certainly exposed to the full range of football emotions on Saturday as they watched their team draw 2-2 with Crawley Town.

Cruising at 2-0 up going into the final stages, and with homegrown hero Shaun McWilliams having scored his first goal for the club, things were looking rosy, with the Cobblers looking good for a third straight win.

Shaun McWilliams shows his delight after scoring his first goal for the Cobblers
Crawley goalkeeper Glenn Morris saves Chris Lines' second half penalty
Crawley celebrate their last-gasp equaliser
Crawley boss Gabriele Ciofi gets his message across to his players during a drinks break
