All eyes are on the second leg of the League Two play-off semi-final as Northampton Town host Mansfield Town at Sixfields on Tuesday night (May 17).
It is very much all to play for though with both sides showing what they are capable of during the first leg on Saturday (May 14).
But if both teams could be combined, which players would make the side?
We’ve put together this side, using a 4-4-2 formation, based on the average season ratings from the whoscored.com website.
