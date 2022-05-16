All eyes are on the second leg of the League Two play-off semi-final as Northampton Town host Mansfield Town at Sixfields on Tuesday night (May 17).

It is very much all to play for though with both sides showing what they are capable of during the first leg on Saturday (May 14).

But if both teams could be combined, which players would make the side?

We’ve put together this side, using a 4-4-2 formation, based on the average season ratings from the whoscored.com website.

Nathan Bishop Nathan Bishop has had a fine season for Stags after joining on loan from Manchester United and has been an ever present.

Stephen McLaughlin Stephen McLaughlin won four awards at Mansfield's end of year awards ceremony after a superb season.

Fraser Horsfall Fraser Horsfall formed a great partnership with Jon Guthrie as Cobblers conceded just 38 times, the best defence in League Two.

Jon Guthrie Jon Guthrie has been a rock at the heart of the Northampton defence this season, playing 44 times.