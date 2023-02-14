Keeping your discipline in any sport is key if you’re going to be a successful team.

Cobblers have a mixed record, picking up 50 bookings and two straight red cards this season.

Around the league there has been 1,119 yellow cards, 23 double bookings and 26 straight red cards. Stevenage and Hartlepool United remain the only sides not to have picked up a red card this campaign

So how does Northampton’s discipline compare to the rest of the league? Here we have the answers in this League Two fair play table.

A yellow card counts one point, a double booking three points and a red card five points.

1 . AFC Wimbledon - 74 pts Y: 64 DB: 0 R: 2 Photo: James Chance Photo Sales

2 . Barrow - 66 pts Y:56 DB: 0 R: 2 Photo: Lewis Storey Photo Sales

3 . Leyton Orient - 65 pts Y: 54 DB: 2 R: 1 Photo: Pete Norton Photo Sales

4 . Sutton United - 63 pts Y: 50 DB: 1 R: 2 Photo: Pete Norton Photo Sales