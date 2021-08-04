Here is Northampton Town's odds to be PROMOTED from League Two next season - compared to Rochdale, Swindon Town and Bristol Rovers
Ahead of the League Two opening weekend, the bookmakers have installed their favourites for promotion to the third tier. How do they expect Northampton Town to fare this season?
Wednesday, 4th August 2021, 3:00 pm
Northampton Town were relegated from League One last season, alongside Rochdale, Swindon Town and Bristol Rovers.
The four teams will face off in League Two, all with the hopes of a swift return to the third tier.
So how do the bookies think Bradford City will do in comparison to the other newly relegated sides?
We have all the League Two odds below:
