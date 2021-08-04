Cheltenham Town were champions of League Two last season and won promotion to the third tier.

Here is Northampton Town's odds to be PROMOTED from League Two next season - compared to Rochdale, Swindon Town and Bristol Rovers

Ahead of the League Two opening weekend, the bookmakers have installed their favourites for promotion to the third tier. How do they expect Northampton Town to fare this season?

By Molly Burke
Wednesday, 4th August 2021, 3:00 pm

Northampton Town were relegated from League One last season, alongside Rochdale, Swindon Town and Bristol Rovers.

The four teams will face off in League Two, all with the hopes of a swift return to the third tier.

So how do the bookies think the newly relegated sides will do?

We have all the League Two odds below:

1. Sutton United

Sky Bet: 12/1 William Hill: 11/1 BetVictor: 14/1

2. Stevenage

Sky Bet: 11/1 William Hill: 8/1 BetVictor: 16/1

3. Scunthorpe United

Sky Bet: 11/1 William Hill: 11/1 BetVictor: 8/1

4. Barrow

Sky Bet: 10/1 William Hill: 10/1 BetVictor: 12/1

