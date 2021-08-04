Northampton Town were relegated from League One last season, alongside Rochdale, Swindon Town and Bristol Rovers.

The four teams will face off in League Two, all with the hopes of a swift return to the third tier.

So how do the bookies think Bradford City will do in comparison to the other newly relegated sides?

We have all the League Two odds below:

1. Sutton United Sky Bet: 12/1 William Hill: 11/1 BetVictor: 14/1 Photo: Alex Burstow Buy photo

2. Stevenage Sky Bet: 11/1 William Hill: 8/1 BetVictor: 16/1 Photo: Catherine Ivill Buy photo

3. Scunthorpe United Sky Bet: 11/1 William Hill: 11/1 BetVictor: 8/1 Photo: George Wood Buy photo

4. Barrow Sky Bet: 10/1 William Hill: 10/1 BetVictor: 12/1 Photo: Stu Forster Buy photo