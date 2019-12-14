Hat-trick for Johnston as Cobblers U18s score EIGHT against Orient

Cobblers racked up another huge victory on Saturday morning when they put eight goals past Leyton Orient in their EFL Youth Alliance league.

Ethan Johnston netted a hat-trick in an 8-2 win for the Cobblers with Caleb Chukwuemeka (2), Michael Harding and Ewan Clarke also scoring, while Haydn Price converted from the penalty spot.

"I'd like to thank Leyton Orient for agreeing to reverse the fixture," said U18s coach Jon Brady afterwards.

"The game was meant to be at Orient but the pitch there was waterlogged. Credit to them they wanted to play the game and agreed to play at Moulton so we thank them for that."

Turning to the game itself, Brady added: "It was a very positive performance from the boys.

"We were clinical in our finishing, the boys looked sharp and we moved the ball around well."