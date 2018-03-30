Hasselbaink tells struggling Cobblers to ‘go out and make your own luck’ against Charlton

Boss Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink says the Cobblers have to stop feeling sorry for themselves and go out and ‘make their own luck’ in the final seven matches of the season.

Town entertain Charlton Athletic on Good Friday (ko 3pm) and are entering win or bust territory to secure their Sky Bet League status for next season, with draws no longer really an option as the matches run out.

We have to make it an energetic, tight and physical game, and that will give us more chance of succeeding Cobblers boss Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink

Although without a win in their past seven league one fixtures, the Cobblers have drawn four of those games and Hasselbaink feels they have deserved wins from at least a couple of them.

It goes without saying that if Town had got over the line a couple of times that those extra points would have left them in a much healthier position, but they didn’t, and now they have to earn those crucial wins in the final five weeks of the season.

Asked if he accepts draws are no longer enough, Hasselbaink said: “In a way, we have been a little bit unlucky in that respect (drawing games), but we need to stop talking about being unlucky.

“You need to go and make your own luck, it is out there and you need to go and grab it and make it your own.”

It is likely the Cobblers are going to have to win four of their remaining fixtures to avoid relegation, but Hasselbaink says neither he now his players can worry about looking too far ahead.

They have to deal with the first obstacle on the horizon, and that is play-off chasing Addicks at Sixfields on Friday.

“Yes, we have seven matches left, but let’s forget about the other six, it is about Friday,” said the Town boss.

“We have to make sure we can be right, and will be right for that one, and it’s the only game we can control at this time.”

The Cobblers were disappointing in their 2-0 defeat at Fleetwood last weekend, and Hasselbaink wants his players to rediscover the energy and form that saw them push title challengers Shrewsbury Town so close in their most recent home game, which ended in a 1-1 draw.

“We need a response, and we need to have a good response at home,” said the Town manager.

“Charlton are a good side, and we have been doing a bit better against what they call better sides, the passing sides, which is my worry because you can’t just do that, you have to do well against all type of teams.

“Every game is different and we cannot only be suited for one way (of playing), but we are looking forward to Friday’s game and we have to make it a battle.

“We have to make it an energetic, tight and physical game, and that will give us more chance of succeeding.”

The Cobblers are without the suspended John-Joe O’Toole for the Charlton clash, as well as the Easter Monday trip to Peterborough United, but Matt Crooks returns after completing his three-match ban.

Town have no fresh injury concerns.