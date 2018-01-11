Hasselbaink promises more ‘quality’ additions as defender Turnbull is linked with Cobblers

Cobblers boss Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink has been a busy man in the first 11 days of the January transfer window - and he’s not finished yet.

The Town manager has moved quickly to strengthen his playing squad, with the signing of four new players in the first week of the window.

We want to bring in the quality that can help us get out of the position that we are in, so if there is somebody out there who can improve us, then we will definitely look at it. Cobblers boss Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink

Winger Hildeberto Pereira, defender Shay Facey, midfielder Jack Bridge and goalkeeper Richard O’Donnell have all joined the Sixfields revolution as Hasselbaink sets about putting a team together to drag the club away from the foot of the Sky Bet League One.

Three players have also departed, with Lewis McGugan and Ryan McGivern being released, and goalkeeper Matt Ingram having his loan spell cut short.

And Hasselbaink has made it clear there will be more players heading through the exit door, as he doesn’t want the size of the squad to get to unmanageable proportions.

Talking about further additions though, Hasselbaink couldn’t confirm how many will be coming in, or when they will be arriving, but he made it clear those that do will significantly strengthen the Town squad.

“I can’t tell you exactly how many we are going to bring in, but we want to bring in quality,” said the Cobblers boss.

“We want to bring in the quality that can help us get out of the position that we are in, so if there is somebody out there who can improve us, then we will definitely look at it.”

And he added: “I don’t have to tell you, and you don’t have to ask, what positions we are looking for, but I think we can do with a little more creativity, and we need more goals in the team. If we can get that, then we will have a better chance.

“We are looking all the time, and I have my phone with me 24/7. Normally, I will leave it in the office when I go for a run or whatever, but these days I can’t afford to do that.”

There is a chance of further new arrivals ahead of Saturday’s trip to Bradford City, with central defence a new priority for Hasselbaink following the news Aaron Pierre is out for the next three months.

Reports have linked the Cobblers with Coventry City centre-back Jordan Turnbull, who has spent the first half of this season on loan with Scottish Premiership side Partick Thistle.

Turnbull, who is 23, was signed on a three-year deal by the Sky Blues in the summer of 2016 from Premier League Southampton.

Turnbull, who never made a first team appearance for Saints, had spent the previous two seasons on loan with Swindon Town in Sky Bet League One, winning the Robins’ player of the year award in 2015.

The player had a clause in his Coventry contract that allowed him to leave the Ricoh Arena for free if the club was relegated, but after they dropped into league two, he was unable to find a club before the July 31 deadline.

But after expressing his wish to leave Coventry, he set up a loan move to Scotland, where Turnbull has been one of Thistle’s strongest performers in a difficult season that sees them second bottom in the table, making 21 appearances.

On Wednesday, Coventry issued a statement saying that Turnbull had been recalled from his loan as he was on the verge of a permanent transfer to another club, and that club is reportedly the Cobblers.

Turnbull played twice against Town last season, in the 1-1 league draw at the Ricoh in August, and the Sky Blues’ 3-1 EFL Trophy win over Rob Page’s men in October, but was an unused substitute when Coventry visited Sixfields in January.

In all, he has made 166 senior starts in his career to date, scoring three goals.