Hasselbaink predicts more incomings and outgoings but says Cobblers won’t pay over the odds

Boss Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink has warned rival clubs that the Cobblers will not spend over the odds on players regardless of their current predicament at the bottom of Sky Bet League One as he continues to reshape his squad with more movement expected over the coming week.

Hasselbaink and Northampton have wasted no time in getting to work this month, already snapping up Hildeberto Pereira, Shay Facey and Jack Bridge while also letting go Lewis McGugan and Ryan McGivern after their contracts expired last week.

But that’s only the start of what will be a busy few weeks in terms of incomings and outgoings as Hasselbaink looks to bring in the right type of players who will help his side in their battle against relegation this season.

“Hopefully there will be some more movement,” he confirmed after Saturday’s 3-1 win over Southend United. “We’re still looking and I think you’ll also see some players go out but we’re looking to strengthen ourselves a little bit more.

“It’s not easy to do business because all of the clubs are holding onto their best players and that’s what we want to do as well but we also want to add to the squad with more quality and more power if we can.”

However, despite the pressing need to sign quality, and despite having funds available, Hasselbaink says the Cobblers are not prepared to pay above their valuation of any potential targets.

He added: “The thing is, with the position that we are in, clubs look at us and they see that we need to do something and they can maybe put extra on players.

“But obviously we want value for money and we won’t pay over the odds. If it’s too expensive, we can’t do it even though we might have a bit of money.

“It has to be the right figure so we are looking and we want to add but we also want to put more money into the club, if you understand what I mean, with the right talent so that they can grow here at the club.”

On what he’s looking to bring in and when it might happen, Hasselbaink continued: “Don’t get me wrong, we can’t only sign youngsters because we also need experience in the team.

It’s been frustrating for him because he’s had an injury and before that he wasn’t in the best of form but we want that positive reaction. If he keeps scoring, he’s allowed to celebrate like that a million times – it’s not a problem for me! Hasselbaink on striker Alex Revell

“Hopefully, in the next few days, we can add some more experience to our side.”

There have been widespread rumours regarding Alex Revell’s future at the club after his exuberant celebration on Saturday. After scoring Northampton’s third goal against Southend, Revell ran straight towards the bench and appeared to shout ‘that’s why’ several times in the direction of Hasselbaink.

It was the first time the 34-year-old striker has even made the matchday squad since his sending off against Bristol Rovers in the 6-0 defeat on October 7, and the goal was only his third of the season.

“Alex is part of the squad and it’s been frustrating for him because he’s had an injury and before that he wasn’t in the best of form,” added the Town manager.

“But he’s come back with energy and he was gagging to play on Saturday. He took his goal very well and he showed that he wants to play and that’s what we want to see.

“We want that positive reaction. If he keeps scoring, he’s allowed to celebrate like that a million times – it’s not a problem for me!”