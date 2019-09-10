Harriman happy to make his debut but admits late Bradford defeat was 'tough to take'

Michael Harriman's overriding emotion was one of frustration after his Cobblers debut ended in disappointment on Saturday, defeated by two goals in the final 13 minutes at Bradford City.

Released after three years at Wycombe Wanderers at the end of last season, right-back Harriman was picked up by Cobblers boss Keith Curle last Wednesday following two weeks on trial at the club.

And he was thrown straight into the heat of battle at Valley Parade on Saturday when he almost helped Town to an impressive away win, only for Clayton Donaldson and Paudie O'Connor to strike late and cancel out Charlie Goode's first-half opener.

"I'm pleased to make my debut and I thought we gave a great account of ourselves for most of that game," said Harriman.

"I felt we were good for large parts and I thought we thoroughly deserved something out of the game, but we've got to see it out better.

"We had our chances and maybe we should have taken them but to come away with a 2-1 defeat is tough to take."

City's leveller was initially registered as a Harriman own goal but the Town man was adamant the ball last came off home striker Donaldson, who has since been awarded the goal.

"It didn't hit me! Donaldson got in front and it hit him," said Harriman. "I saw it went down as an own goal but sometimes that happens.

"He nicked in front and maybe I could have put more pressure on him and try and make him scuff his shot but that's football."

Both Curle and counterpart Gary Bowyer were quick to hit out at referee Leigh Doughty following the game, and Harriman too was not overly impressed by the official's performance.

"When you come a place like that with the crowd they've got it maybe it's a little bit easy to get carried away with the momentum," added the 26-year-old.

"There seemed to be a lot of decisions the other way but sometimes you get that. We'll have days where we'll get the majority of the decisions but it's just a bit frustrating for us.

"But there's positives to take from the game. We'll have to look back at it and it's just about momentum in this league. We need to get a few wins on the bounce and we'll go from there."