Harriman happy to handle the 'pressure' of a short-term Cobblers contract

Michael Harriman says he has no issue with only being awarded a four-month contract at the Cobblers - and says it he now has a massive incentive to handle the 'pressure' it brings and get out and earn a longer one.

The former Wycombe Wanderers man signed the short-term deal at the PTS Academy Stadium this week, having impressed during a trial period where he trained with the first team squad.

Well known to Keith Curle from their days together at Queens Park Rangers, the Cobblers boss has offered Harriman the chance to kick-start his career after he was released by the Chairboys at the end of last season.

The 26-year-old said there had been 'bits and bobs' of interest in him over the summer, but that he is just relieved to be given the opportunity he has by Curle, and that he backs the club's decision to only sign him until January.

Asked if he understands why he has only been offered a short-term deal, Harriman said: "Of course, 100 per cent.

"It gives you incentives, because you have to come in and do well to win that place in the team, and then once you are in there, you can't let it go.

"It does put a bit of pressure on, but who doesn't like a bit of pressure?

"I am really looking forward to it, and I just want to get out there, show what I can do, and earn a new deal."

To many observers, including Curle himself, it will have been a surprise to see that a player of Harriman's calibre and age had failed to find himself a club at the closure of the summer transfer window.

But the former QPR, Gillingham and Luton Town man is far from alone, with 100s of players still searching for clubs as competition for places at Football League clubs gets ever more competitive.

Harriman admits it has been a 'slow and frustrating summer', but that is so delighted to have at last got his future - or at least the next four months of it - sorted out.

Asked if he feels this summer was the hardest yet in terms of players finding clubs, the former Republic of Ireland Under-21 international said: "I think so, it would certainly seem that way.

"It has been a slow summer and a frustrating summer, and there has been more of a panic than anything else.

"So I am glad this is done because it is tough times at the moment, and you have to take the opportunitues when they come along.

"I have my opportunity now and I am definitely not going to let it go.

"It (not having a contract) is not a worry for me now, I am glad to get things sorted, and I am looking forward to getting out on the pitch."