Harriman earns praise from Curle for his debut display

Cobblers' new right-back Michael Harriman earned praise from manager Keith Curle for his efforts on debut against Bradford City at the weekend.

Harriman only signed for the Cobblers as a free agent on Wednesday but he had spent the previous two weeks training with the club so was familiar to the rest of the squad.

With regular right-back Reece Hall-Johnson out injured and Shaun McWilliams required in central midfield, Harriman's services were needed straightaway when Town travelled to Valley Parade on Saturday.

And the 26-year-old former Luton and Wycombe defender so neatly got off to a winning start but for two late goals as the Bantams came from 1-0 down to win 2-1.

"He understands the position well," said Curle afterwards. "He came in and I thought he did well.

"He blended into the team and you wouldn't have thought he was a new addition to the squad because he knows the role and understands the role.

"He was desperately unlucky with the own goal because when the ball is bouncing around and flashing across your box anything can happen.

"But overall he did well and he's a good addition to the squad."

Bradford's equaliser initially went down as an own goal against Harriman but has since been attributed to striker Clayton Donaldson.