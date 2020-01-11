Happy Curle says Cobblers were worthy winners against Salford

Cobblers boss Keith Curle felt his side were good value for all three points after an improved second-half showing during their come-from-behind victory over Salford City on Saturday.

Town started positively but fell way for the rest of the first-half and went behind to Jack Baldwin's header with 20 minutes gone.

But a fizzing strike from Sam Hoskins levelled things on the half-hour mark and the visitors were more like their usual selves in the second-half as Andy Williams' well-struck volley completed the turnaround.

That was the difference between the teams come full-time as Cobblers made it three straight wins to start 2020.

"I'm delighted," said Curle. "It was a proper League Two game of football.

"There were bits of quality within it and our two finishes from Andy Williams and Sam Hoskins were excellent and on the balance of play I'd say it was deserved.

"We started the game very well but then after 15 minutes I thought we dropped off because we opted for different options than what we did in the beginning - getting on the front foot, getting them turned, putting the ball in good areas and chasing after after it.

"We started thinking we can take another touch or find another option so at half-time we said we needed to get back to what we did and maintain that and be ruthless and relentless at what we do well.

"That's about getting on the ball and playing when it's on to play with a forward-thinking mentality and we started doing that again. The result is very pleasing."