Hall-Johnson wants Cobblers to make amends in Cambridge tie

Defender Reece Hall-Johnson says Tuesday's Leasing.com Trophy game at Cambridge United provides Cobblers with the perfect opportunity to swiftly right the wrongs of their defeat to Leyton Orient at the weekend.

Town do not have long to dwell on their shortcomings during Saturday's defeat as they head across the border for tonight's third group stage game.

Keith Curle's side have two points in Southern Group H and would be in a strong position with victory at the Abbey Stadium, although their fate won't be known until Cambridge play Peterborough in the final group match on November 12.

Defeat, however, would send them out of the competition.

"Every game is different and every game is another test," said Hall-Johnson. "There are no poor sides and we didn't really perform (on Saturday) but it's a long season and I think we are heading in the right direction.

"The games come thick and fast. We were disappointed to lose but it's nice to have a Tuesday game coming round quickly so we can put things right."

The Cobblers held a lengthy dressing room inquest in the aftermath of Saturday's defeat but Hall-Johnson insisted there was nothing more to it than an 'honest' discussion.

"I think we were just honest," he added. "We've got to be honest with ourselves and we're not going to hide away from anything. On Saturday we weren't good enough and that's a fact.

"We've got a good group and we all get on really well. We're moving forward and the gaffer's got us playing well, as you've seen previously.

"Saturday was just a blip. It was disappointing but we'll go again on Tuesday and put it right."