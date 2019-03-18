Grimsby stalemate ‘seen as two points dropped’ by Cobblers

Saturday’s 0-0 draw with Grimsby Town was viewed as ‘two points dropped’ by the Cobblers dressing room, according to midfielder Sam Foley.

Town came up short in their quest to notch a fifth successive victory at Blundell Park as they were blunted by both their opponents Grimsby and an incredibly strong wind that swept across the ground throughout.

Everyone was disappointed in the dressing room and it was quite refreshing for the gaffer to come in and see how down everyone was considering we’ve come away from home and got a point.

After an even first-half, the Cobblers dominated the second, at least in terms of possession, but the final shot count - one on target apiece - tells the story of a mostly incident-free afternoon as Town’s play-off hopes suffered a setback.

“We see it as two points dropped,” said Foley. “Everyone was disappointed in the dressing room and it was quite refreshing for the gaffer to come in and see how down everyone was considering we’ve come away from home and got a point.

“The conditions were certainly a leveller and it was going to come down to which team could fight the most.

“I think we dominated the second-half but there wasn’t much quality out there and it could have gone either way.

“The lads are a bit disappointed that we didn’t really trouble them and we know we’re a lot better than we showed, but it’s a point and we’ll take it.”

Goalkeeper David Cornell was once again hardly tested en route to his fourth clean sheet in six games.

“I think it was a fight,” he said. “It probably wasn’t the best of games to watch but it’s another clean sheet for us and we’ll take that as a positive going into the next game.”

Town did have some dangerous moments in Grimsby’s penalty box but their best two chances fell to centre-backs Aaron Pierre and Ash Taylor, who both failed to hit the target.

“We said that in the changing room,” Cornell added. “Wouldn’t be great if Andy Williams or Marv (Sordell) was on the end of those? Sometimes they drop to the wrong people.

“But our centre-halves are good on the ball and that one with Ash, I was expecting it to nestle into the top corner! Unfortunately it didn’t but we’ll take the clean sheet into next week.”