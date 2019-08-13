Grimes heaps praise on Cobblers and says club 'will always have a special place in my heart'

Swansea City captain Matt Grimes says the Cobblers 'will always have a special place in my heart' after his career-defining loan spell at the club in 2017/8.

The 24-year-old was a late addition in the summer of 2017 when he joined Northampton on a season-long loan deal from the Welsh club.

Grimes became a regular fixture in Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink's midfield, playing 47 times and scoring four goals, but whilst he produced glimpses of his potential, he couldn't prevent relegation to League Two.

However, the midfielder has gone from strength-to-strength since. He was named Swansea's Player of the Year after making 50 appearances last season before being handed the armband for the current campaign.

And he believes a lot of his current success owes to the time he spent at Northampton two years ago.

“Off the back of my spell at Leeds, my confidence was on the floor,” said Grimes, who struggled to make an impression at Elland Road the previous season.

“I didn’t want anything to do with football at all. If there was any on the television, I’d flick it off straightaway.

“It even got to the point where I wasn’t even watching Match of The Day. I just couldn’t stand to be around it.

“So it was probably the most important year in my career to go from such a low to playing every week. Everything about it fit into place for me.

“They were such a welcoming club and I got on really well with the lads. I’m still in contact with a few of them including Sam Hoskins and Jordan Turnbull, so it will be nice to see them this evening.

“That loan spell is probably the reason why I’m in the situation that I am today. If I hadn’t have had that then who knows what I’d have done last year? I certainly wouldn’t be in such a strong position at the start of this year.

“I will always have fond memories of my time at Northampton and the club will always have a special place in my heart.”