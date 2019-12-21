Grateful Anderson 'surprised' to become a regular so soon for Cobblers

Midfielder Paul Anderson admits to being 'surprised' by becoming a regular starter for the Cobblers so soon after signing, but he's 'grateful' for the faith shown in him by manager Keith Curle.

He came off the bench against Salford City a day after signing on a free transfer and having missed the next game at Carlisle United, he's started the last six league games in a row.

Most of Anderson's time on the pitch has come in an advanced midfield role and it looks to be suiting both him and the team.

The speed and regularity with which he's established himself as an important member of Curle's team has come as a surprise - not least to the man himself - given his lack of a pre-season.

He said: "I knew I would be given an opportunity but I was surprised that the manager threw me in so soon, especially having not had the training that some of the other lads might have had.

"But I'm fortunate to be quite naturally fit and the only way I'm going to get fitter and sharper is by playing more and more games and fortunately the performances have been good as a squad and as a team.

"I feel I've added value to that and I'm just working as hard as I can possibly can and keeping my head down so hopefully the manager keeps faith in me and keeps putting me in the starting XI."

Anderon's career was threatening to lose its way when Curle invited him to train with the club three months ago.

"I've spoken to the manager about how grateful I am for the opportunity," added the 31-year-old.

"But in my head it was a win-win for everyone because I feel the club have got a very good player who offers a lot on and off the pitch, and I've obviously got the opportunity to play football again.

"At the time, when we had the conversation, i think we both knew it was good for the two parties and hopefully it continues going well in the future."