Goode ‘privileged’ to captain Cobblers but feels ‘under pressure’ to produce his best

Defender Charlie Goode has revealed he feels an extra weight of pressure to step up and perform to his best ‘every week’ after the ‘privilege’ of being made Cobblers captain.

The former Scunthorpe United centre-back, whose first game as Town skipper coincided with his 24th birthday, received the captain’s armband in pre-season, chosen ahead of more senior team-mates.

I’ve got to be one of the top performers every week and if we do lose a game, people are going to look straight at me

Manager Keith Curle cited Goode’s ‘high standards’ in a ‘difficult changing room’ during his impressive loan spell last season as examples of his leadership qualities.

He led the team out for the first time against Walsall on Saturday and looked inspired by his new role, producing a man of the match performance at centre-back despite the team’s 1-0 defeat.

It seems being skipper will bring out the best in Goode, who accepts he must take on more responsibility and lead by example this season.

“I’ve said in the changing room that it’s a privilege to be captain of a football league club at my age, but now I’m under pressure,” he said.

“I’ve got to be one of the top performers every week and if we do lose a game, people are going to look straight at me and the manager will look at me too.

“So I want to keep our performances high and mostly I want to get the results.”

Goode will also be responsible for leading Town’s defence this season as they attempt to cut down on the amount of goals conceded in recent campaigns.

“The group is really together and we get on really well,” he added. “We work hard and do a lot of defensive stuff and as a centre-half, as a leader, I need to be marshalling the back four.

“It’ll come in time, we’ll get tighter as a group and tighter as a unit but in the coming games I think we’ll show our best.”