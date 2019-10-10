Goode news on Charlie but other players are hit by 'bug'

Charlie Goode looks set to captain the Cobblers when he returns to former club Scunthorpe United this weekend after getting over the virus that ruled him out of back-to-back games.

Goode pulled out of the team to face Leyton Orient last weekend having been 'wiped out' by a virus, and he was unable to recover in time to face Cambridge United in midweek.

But Curle gave a positive update on his skipper on Thursday and is confident he'll be back in action at Glanford Park, although the Town boss does have reservations over other members of his squad who have also been struggling this week.

Curle did not name the players who have been hit by the bug and neither did he reveal how likely they are to make trip to Scunthorpe on Saturday.

"Charlie is looking good," he said. "He's got over his bug that absolutely wiped him out although it's unfortunate that it has affected a few other players in the squad.

"But we shut the building down on Wednesday and the doctor has been on call for a few players.

"Apart from that, we're going to be competitive. We'll go to Scunthorpe on Saturday and put out a competitive squad with a gameplan."

Reflecting further on Tuesday's win over Cambridge, Curle added: "It was a game of two halves. I was very pleased with some of the individuals in the first-half but in the second, on the balance of play, they had more of an attacking threat than we did.

"But some of our players haven't had 90 minutes and they were running out of steam - that's something we're looking into going forward because we want to step up players who still need that game-time."