Goode loving his new song and says Cobblers ‘is a happy place to be’

It’s unusual for a loan player to have his own chant, particularly just weeks after moving, but Charlie Goode is proving no ordinary loan player.

Signing for the Cobblers from Scunthorpe United in January, the 23-year-old has quickly become a favourite among Northampton fans, mostly for his excellent performances at either centre-back or right-back but also for his willingness to play through the pain barrier.

The problem with signing players on loan is that you can never guarantee their heart and soul will be committed to the cause, but there are no such concerns with Goode.

Having played through the pain of a broken nose recently, sustained at Crewe Alexanda earlier in the month, he’s not taken long to win over supporters, most of whom are urging the club to sign him permanently.

“I didn’t hear the song until a couple of weeks ago,” said Goode. “I took a throw-in down the side of the fans at Crewe and I heard them singing it.

“It’s strange as a player because you don’t hear the noise sometimes and you’re just focused on the game, but I’m aware of it now and I’m grateful for it.”

Goode had a nightmare start at the Cobblers when his first appearance ended in a 4-0 defeat to Colchester United, but eight games, four wins and no defeats later, his performances have helped them soar up the League Two table.

“I was disappointed with the first game I had because you never want to lose but since then we’re unbeaten,” he added. “I think it’s four wins in that time and, as a player, winning is great and it sends the fans home happy.

“Coming into work every Monday everyone is in a great mood and ready to do it again. It’s a happy place to be.

“Results create a good and positive mood and you come into training ready to go again. We won’t get ahead of ourselves but we want another three points.”

The play-offs remain in touching distance but the Cobblers will likely need another win at Cheltenham Town this weekend to maintain realistic hope of catching the top seven as games fast run out.

“You can never say never but we’re still focusing on game by game,” Goode added. “When I came here, my aim was to just to try and help the team and fire them up the table.

“Now we’ve closed the gap to the second part of the league and it’s all looking positive now.”