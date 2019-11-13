Goode issues rallying call to fans as skipper targets another home win

Skipper Charlie Goode is urging Cobblers to seize an 'opportunity' by beating Crewe Alexandra this weekend and inching closer to the teams currently sat above them in Sky Bet League Two.

Ahead of the visit of David Artell's Alex, Town are two points behind the play-offs, a further three off third place and another one adrift of leaders Forest Green Rovers.

But their good recent form at home - having won the last two - will be tested by free-scoring, fourth-placed Crewe, who are behind only Swindon and Cheltenham in the League Two goal charts this season.

“I think a few people have been surprised by how well they’ve started but it’s an opportunity for us to close the gap to the teams above us,” said Goode.

“It’s a great chance to really build something and keep the unbeaten run going. We started the season relatively slowly but I feel the momentum is building.

“We’ve got a real good group of lads and we get on really well and we’re starting to gel, which is showing in our recent results.”

It's been three weeks since Town last played at the PTS but they have good recent memories on home turf having beaten both Salford and Cambridge 2-0 in their last two outings.

"After the start to the season we had, we wanted to make our home ground a fortress and over the past couple of months I think we've started to do that," Goode added.

"Hopefully we'll get a bigger crowd for the game on Saturday. The fans have been brilliant and the more that come the better and hopefully we can repay them with a good result.

"We were very slow at home at the start of the season so we spoke about wanting to make it a hard place to come and over the past few weeks we've definitely done that.

"The fans have been behind us home and away and it'll only help us on the pitch if more people come. Hopefully we can get all three points."