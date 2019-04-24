Goode in the dark as he weighs up his options

On-loan Cobblers defender Charlie Goode will not make a decision on his future until the end of the season.

The 23-year-old defender has started all 15 matches for Northampton since he joined the club on loan from Scunthorpe United during the January transfer window.

He's made a positive impression and his good form has left most Cobblers fans wanting manager Keith Curle to sign him up permanently.

But that will depend on a number of factors, not least where Goode's parent club end up. Scunthorpe are currently inside the League One relegation zone, one point away from safety.

Goode said: "If I could tell you, I would! But with where Scunny are at the moment, they're a bit uncertain as to where they'll end up next season.

"I'm still under contract there and I'm hoping they can do the business and stay up in League One and then we'll deal with it in the summer.

"My aim was to come here and play as many games as possible and make an impression. Hopefully I've done that and we can go from there in the summer."

Goode has only recently removed the face mask he was forced to wear after breaking his nose during Town's 2-0 win at Crewe last month.

"The face is all fine now," he added. "With Harry Smith up top (against Macclesfield) I thought there was chance I'd get another one!

"But I feel like a new player since the mask come off so hopefully I can stay strong and avoid injury until the end of the season."

Cobblers are still 15th in League Two following Monday's defeat to Bury, who look set for promotion despite off-field problems.

"They've got trouble off the pitch with players not being paid," Goode added. "I've never been in that situation myself but it must be hard.

"We can only focus on ourselves and we want to pick up as many points as possible to finish in the top half."