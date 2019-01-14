Goalkeeper Ward’s Cobblers loan cut short as he returns to Reading

Goalkeeper Lewis Ward has left the Cobblers and returned to parent club Reading.

The 21-year-old was signed on a season-long loan in July by then boss Dean Austin and was expected to challenge for a first team place, but he was unable to dislodge David Cornell as the club’s number one.

A short statement released by the club read: “Goalkeeper Lewis Ward has returned to Reading... we wish Lewis well for the future.”

Ward failed to make a single Sky Bet League Two appearance for the Cobblers.

He did play four Checkatrade Trophy matches, as well as the Carabao Cup first round clash at Wycombe Wanderers in August.

His last appearance for the club was in the 1-1 Checkatrade Trophy draw at Cambridge United on December 4, with Ward playing his part with two saves as the Cobblers won the subsequent penalty shootout 4-2.

He hasn’t been involved in a match day squad since the 1-0 win at Crawley Town on December 8, with Luke Coddington being named on the bench for all matches since then.

Despite Ward’s departure, the Cobblers still have three goalkeepers on their books, with Cornell being backed up by contracted pair Coddington and James Goff.