Goalkeeper Ward ‘an excellent signing’ for Cobblers, says boss Austin

Boss Dean Austin believes the Cobblers have made ‘an excellent signing’ in snapping up Reading goalkeeper Lewis Ward on a season-long loan deal.

The big shot-stopper put pen to paper on the deal on Friday afternoon, and was at the PTS Academy to watch his new team-mates take on a Manchester United XI in their final pre-season friendly.

Ward is a player Austin has been aware of for some time, and believes he has all the attributes required to be a big hit at the Cobblers.

“We are really pleased that we have got Lewis on board for the season,” said the Cobblers boss, who was on the coaching staff at Reading when Brendan Rodgers was manager theree.

“He is a great size for a keeper and he did really, really well at Aldershot last season.

“I have been very impressed whenever I have seen him.

“He also has a fantastic attitude and we believe this is an excellent signing.

“He will work well with the other keepers we have at the club and we are grateful that Reading have trusted us with a player of his ability.

“His form last season did attract the interest of some Premier League clubs and we are delighted to be able to welcome Lewis to the club.”

Ward will replace Richard O’Donnell as the club’s No.1, and his signing means there are now four goalkeepers on the books at the PTS Academy Stadium as he joins David Cornell, James Goff and Luke Coddington.