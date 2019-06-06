Goalkeeper Arnold all smiles as he makes Cobblers switch

Goalkeeper Steve Arnold admits he couldn't be happier after his transfer from Shrewsbury Town to the Cobblers.

The 29-year-old made the switch for an undisclosed on Tuesday, and becomes Keith Curle's eighth signing of what is turning out to be a very busy summer.

Steve Arnold in action for Stevenage

Arnold has decided to swap life in Sky Bet League One with the Shrews to play in the fourth tier with the Cobblers, but he says it was a case of family life coming first.

With his family based in Hertfordshire, Arnold admitted being away from them for most of the week as he plied his trade in Shropshire wasn't ideal, and that as soon as he knew the Cobblers were interested he was set on the move.

"I am over the moon to finally get it all sorted, as it has been a couple of weeks in the making, so I am well happy," said Arnold, who made 32 appearances for Shrewsbury last season.

"There were a few clubs interested, because the main reason for leaving Shrewsbury was to get closer to home.

"As soon as Northampton showed an interest, then for some reason I knew this would be my destination, and I specifically made it my aim to come here. I am just pleased to get it all done.

And he added: "If I am being really honest it was a tough decision to leave Shrewsbury, but being up there on your own when your family is back down here is difficult.

"So it was my aim to get back down nearer to home, and to come to a club like this.

"For me it has always been about playing games at the highest level that I can do, and I feel I can do that at Northampton."

Another key factor in the move was the impression made on Arnold by Cobblers boss Curle.

"When I spoke to the gaffer, when I heard what he wanted to do it really drew me in," he said.

"It is a club that has been up and down in leagues one and two, and our aim this season has to be automatic promotion.

"When I spoke to Keith, my mind was made up straight away."