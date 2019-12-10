'Fuming' Cobblers keen to set the record straight after 'out of character' defeat to Exeter

Cobblers are eager to set the record straight when they host Forest Green Rovers this weekend after Jordan Turnbull revealed they were left 'a little bit fuming' by the nature of the goals conceded in defeat to Exeter City on Saturday.

All three Grecians goals stemmed from set-pieces, the first a free-kick and then two corners, as Town's unbeaten run in the league came to a crashing halt at St James Park.

But Saturday presents an immediate opportunity to put right those wrongs and defeat another team chasing promotion in Mark Cooper's third-placed Forest Green Rovers.

"The lads were fuming a little bit afterwards, especially given the manner of the goals we conceded," admitted Turnbull.

"It didn't go our way and ultimately three set-pieces have cost us the game.

"The third one came from the second phase but it's originally from a set-piece and that's a bit out of character for us because we work on them a lot, attacking and defensively, so it's disappointing.

"Otherwise there wasn't much in the game. We scored two good goals and we gave it everything but it didn't happen for us at the end and we fell short."

Exeter's second and third goals, scored within 90 seconds of one another, were particularly hard to swallow as both came from balls into the Cobblers penalty box.

"It's a bit out of character," added Turnbull. "We were slow to get up for the second goal and ultimately they've sucker-punched us again straight afterwards which is extremely disappointing.

"We'll watch the video, go through some things and make sure we don't switch off again, but there were a lot of positives to come out of the game - it was two top teams going at it and we threw everything at them but just couldn't get the ball in the net.

"I think a point would have been excellent but unfortunately it wasn't to be and we move on to the next game."