Free-scoring Cobblers Football & Education A team claim league title glory

The Cobblers are celebrating silverware after the club's Football & Education A team clinched the National Football Youth League South Championship.

The young Town team played their final game of the season against West Ham United at the PTS Academy Stadium on Wednesday afternoon, cruising to a 6-0 win.

After the game they were presented with the league title trophy, having topped the table with 47 points from their 20 matches.

They claimed 15 wins in those games, losing just three, and also scored an impressive 100 goals, with Ethan Johnstone ending up the league's top scorer with 37 goals

It is another tale of success for the Cobblers' Football & Education squad, as earlier in the season Scott Pollock became the first player from the programme to play for the first team.

And it is entirely possible he won't be the last, as In recent week Johnston, Eric Ameyaw, William Bates and James Hamill have all played for the Cobblers youth team

The Northampton Town Football & Education programme is a full-time education programme for 16-18 year olds, that combines a high quality, formal education qualification with a programme of Sports Industry specific work experience and playing opportunities in the National Football Youth League.

In all, 26 of the students enrolled on the programme have played in the Cobblers' Football & Education A team this season, meaning more than 50 per cent of the club's students have played in the title winning side.

Town overcame the likes of Crystal Palace, Watford, Rochdale, Southampton, Plymouth, Bournemouth, West Ham United, Crawley, Oxford and Milton Keynes Dons to claim the title.

The Football & Education team are the third Cobblers team to win their league this season, following on from the Town youth team and Northampton Town Ladies.

Chairman Kelvin Thomas was delighted with the title win, and spoke of his pride at how well the 'player pathway' is working at the PTS Academy Stadium.

"This is fantastic news for the club and huge congratulations are due to the players and staff of the Northampton Town Education Centres," said Thomas.

"Our Football and Education programme has enjoyed some season.

"Not only have they won their league, not only have we seen Scott Pollock come through in to the first team squad, but we also had the honour of a Royal Visit from HRH the Princess Royal in September to officially open our second centre.

"We are also seeing a growing number of players from our Football & Education programme coming through in to the under 18 Academy team and that is real proof of the player pathway at the club working."

It may not have been the most successful of seasons for the Cobblers first team, but Thomas said the Football & Education A team's success is another example of how the club is making real progress.

"When you think the youth team won the EFL Youth Alliance South East Division and the seven players who signed professional contracts," said the chairman.

"Then you have the Northampton Town Ladies being Champions, our Family Excellence Award, our matchday experience being rated 16th out of 72 in the EFL for families and more, there is so much to be proud of.

"It has been an excellent season for the club's infrastructure."

For more information please email shane.goddard@ntfc.co.uk