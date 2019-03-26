Four more Cobblers under-18 players awarded professional contracts

The Cobblers have offered professional contracts to four more of their Under-18s Academy prospects.

It means seven out of the intake of 10 for that age-group have been awarded senior deals, which is a remarkable percentage.

Bradley Lashley

Morgan Roberts, Jay Williams and Camron McWilliams are already signed on, with Roberts putting pen to paper on a three-year deal last summer, and Williams and McWilliams signing in January.

Joining them now are goalkeeper Bradley Lashley, central defender Ryan Hughes - who made his first team debut in the defeat at Cheltenham Town on Saturday - and midfielders Jack Newell and Scott Pollock.

Pollock has also played for the first team this season, while Newell was an unused substitute at Whaddon Road at the weekend.

It means only three players in the age-group have not been offered professional terms and will be leaving the club.

The lads know they have a big fight on their hands to break in to what will be a strong first team on a regular basis, but that is a challenge I know they will relish Cobblers head of academy Kieran Scarff

The seven players were all part of Jon Brady’s title-winning team before Christmas, and since the turn of the year have enjoyed loan spells in men’s football.

Lashley has been on work experience with United Counties League outfit Wellingborough Town, Hughes and Pollock have both played for Evo-Stik League side St Neots, while Newell enjoyed a spell with county neighbours Corby Town.

Scott Pollock

Of the seven, four are Northampton born in Roberts, Williams, McWilliams and Pollock, while the other three are all local to the county area.

Cobblers Head of Academy, Kieran Scarff, who only took the reins in January followong Trevor Gould’s retirement in September, said: “I knew when I arrived that this was a very strong Academy, but to see seven boys come through from one year group is very, very exciting.

“The club are continuing to invest in the Academy to give young players the best chance of becoming professional players, as the recent appointment of a full time sports scientist and a full time analyst illustrates.

“We offer our warmest congratulations to the players concerned. The Academy and the first team squad work very closely and the pathway is very much open.

Ryan Hughes

“The lads know they have a big fight on their hands to break in to what will be a strong first team on a regular basis, but that is a challenge I know they will relish.

“They are very proud to be Northampton Town players and the club are very proud of the young men they have become.”

The three players who weren’t offered deals are Jack Daldy, Joe Jarvis and Matthew Slinn, and they will now need to try and find other clubs to continue their careers.

“There are three players leaving us and we wish them well,” said Cobblers under-18s boss Jon Brady.

“We will take them through our exit programme and do all we can to get them fixed up.”