Former Wycombe full-back Michael Harriman signs short-term deal with the Cobblers

Michael Harriman has signed a short-term deal with the Cobblers (Picture: Pete Norton)
The Cobblers have moved quickly to fill the gap left by Joe Bunney's deadline day departure with the signing of former Wycombe Wanderers and Luton Town full-back Michael Harriman.

The 26-year-old has been without a club since being released by the Chairboys at the end of last season, but has landed himself a Cobblers deal until January after impressing on trial over the past fortnight.

Michael Harriman in action for Wycombe against the Cobblers

Harriman has made more than 220 senior starts in a career that has seen him play for Queens Park Rangers, Gillingham and Luton, as well as three spells with Wycombe.

The Chichester-born player, who has represented the Republic of Ireland at Under-18, U19 and U21 level, can play at either right or left-back, and can also operate in other positions too.

He played against the Cobblers for Wycombe twice last season, in the 1-1 EFL Cup draw at Adams Park in August, and then the Chairboys' 1-0 EFL Trophy win at the PTS in September.

Harriman, who was part of the Wycombe team promoted from Sky Bet League Two in the 2017/18 season, becomes Keith Curle's 15th signing of the summer.