Former Wycombe full-back Michael Harriman signs short-term deal with the Cobblers

The Cobblers have moved quickly to fill the gap left by Joe Bunney's deadline day departure with the signing of former Wycombe Wanderers and Luton Town full-back Michael Harriman.

The 26-year-old has been without a club since being released by the Chairboys at the end of last season, but has landed himself a Cobblers deal until January after impressing on trial over the past fortnight.

Michael Harriman in action for Wycombe against the Cobblers

Harriman has made more than 220 senior starts in a career that has seen him play for Queens Park Rangers, Gillingham and Luton, as well as three spells with Wycombe.

The Chichester-born player, who has represented the Republic of Ireland at Under-18, U19 and U21 level, can play at either right or left-back, and can also operate in other positions too.

He played against the Cobblers for Wycombe twice last season, in the 1-1 EFL Cup draw at Adams Park in August, and then the Chairboys' 1-0 EFL Trophy win at the PTS in September.

Harriman, who was part of the Wycombe team promoted from Sky Bet League Two in the 2017/18 season, becomes Keith Curle's 15th signing of the summer.