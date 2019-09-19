Former Premier League winner training with Huddersfield Town, Leeds complete plans for new training ground, how Nemanja Vidic nearly joined Fulham - and the rest of the Championship rumours

Former Leicester City star Danny Simpson is now training with Huddersfield Town, as he looks to find a new club after failing to secure a deal with West Bromwich Albion. (HITC)

Former Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Lewis Holtby is set to complete a move to Blackburn Rovers, and is said to have already passed his medical ahead of the club announcement. (Sport Witness)

Leeds United are said to have moved closer to completing plans for their world class new training facilities, which are likely to cost around £30m to complete. (Football Insider)

Hull City and Reading are said to be chasing Bristol Rovers striker Jonson Clarke-Harris, who has netted 16 times since last January, but his club are looking to tie him down to a new contract. (Bristol Post)

Despite almost being sold over the summer, Swansea City striker Andre Ayew has revealed he's more than happy to remain at the club, and has claimed they have a top manager in Steve Cooper. (BBC Sport)

Queens Park Rangers are understood to be monitoring Austria international goalkeeper Heinz Lindner, who is a free agent after being released by Grasshoppers at the end of last season. (Daily Mail)

Nottingham Forest's Lewis Grabban has claimed that his manager's solid defensive tactics have allowed to plough forward without fear, following the club's bright start to the season. (Nottingham Post)

Former Fulham manager Chris Coleman has revealed that he claim close to signing Nemanja Vidic while at Craven Cottage, but eventually lost out to Manchester United. (The Athletic)