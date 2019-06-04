Former Cobblers skipper Ash Taylor rejoins Aberdeen

Former Cobblers defender Ash Taylor has rejoined Scottish Premiership side Aberdeen.

The 28-year-old had his Town contract cancelled by mutual consent last month, and has now signed a two-year deal with the Dons.

He had signed a three-year deal at Sixfields in the summer of 2017, having left Pittodrie to sign for the Cobblers.

He was named supporters' player of the year in his first season, but couldn't stop the club being relegated from Sky Bet League One.

Taylor played the bulk of last season as Town secured a mid-table finish in league two, but found himself out of manager Keith Curle's plans in the final weeks of the campaign, not even making the match day squad.

He was then transfer-listed by Curle at the end of the season, and it was announced in mid-May that his contract had been cancelled, with Taylor having already gone on record to say he wasn't keen on another season of league two football.

Taylor had been linked with a few clubs, with Carlisle United understood to have been interested, but he has returned north of the border.

Dons boss Derek McInnes had already gone on the record to say he was interested in re-signing Taylor, and the former Tranmere Rovers man revealed on Twitter on Tuesday afternoon that he is returning to the Granite City.

He tweeted: "When you play for a club like Aberdeen you never forget the standard of football, the fans, staff and the atmosphere on game day.

"Delighted to be going back and excited for the future ahead #onceadon"

In his first spell three-season spell at Pittodrie, Taylor made 126 appearances for the Reds, with his final appearance in the Scottish Cup Final of 2017, when Aberdeen lost 2-1 to Celtic.