Former Cobblers defender Eric Brookes passes away

Former Northampton Town defender Eric Brookes, who was part of the Cobblers team beaten 8-2 by a George Best-inspired Manchester United, has passed away aged 75.

Eric was mostly a left full-back, and made 81 appearances for Town between 1969 and 1971, including in that infamous afternoon at the County Ground in 1970.

Brookes joined Town from his home town club of Barnsley, and in his time in the claret and white he scored one goal.

Eric was born in Darton near Barnsley in 1944, and he played for his home town’s first team as a teenager and also represented England Youths several times when they were managed by Billy Wright (1960-1962) before Wright became manager of Arsenal.

In total Eric played 326 times for Barnsley scoring one goal.

He was then transferred to the Cobblers, before moving on to Peterborough United, for whom he made 50 appearances in a two-year spell between 1971 and 1973.

Eric retired from professional football after he was released by Posh, and worked for many years at Perkins Engines.

He continued to play in non-league football in the Peterborough area, and appeared for March Town and Ortonians FC and also for Perkins and Glinton United.

Eric is survived by his wife of 54 years, Ann and his sons Andrew and Mark.