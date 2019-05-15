Former Cobblers boss Wilder beats Guardiola and Klopp to prestigious award

Former Cobblers boss Chris Wilder has picked up two prestigious honours at the the LMA Awards evening on Tuesday, named Manager of the Year and Championship Manager of the Year for his efforts in guiding Sheffield United to the Premier League.

The LMA Manager of the Year, presented by Sir Alex Ferguson and England boss Gareth Southgate, is awarded to the outstanding manager across England's top four divisions.

Three years on from leading the Cobblers to the League Two title, Wilder helped his beloved Blades finish second in the Championship with 89 points, narrowly behind Norwich City but enough to clinch automatic promotion to the Premier League.

He was nominated for the award alongside Pep Guardiola, whose Manchester City side retained their Premier League title on Sunday, Liverpool's Jurgen Klopp and Norwich's Daniel Farke.

Wilder, who also won the Championship Manager of the Year, said: “To be voted for by your peers to get this award is just unbelievable and caps off an incredible season for me and everybody at Sheffield United.

“I would like to think we have struck a blow for recruitment, training ground, teaching and all the other stuff which goes on behind the scenes – there is no chequebook culture.”